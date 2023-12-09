The Davidson Wildcats (6-3) welcome in the Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-4) after victories in four home games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Davidson vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other A-10 Games

Davidson Stats Insights

This season, the Wildcats have a 44.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% higher than the 41.9% of shots the RedHawks' opponents have hit.

In games Davidson shoots better than 41.9% from the field, it is 5-0 overall.

The RedHawks are the 314th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at 276th.

The 70.7 points per game the Wildcats average are just 1.9 more points than the RedHawks give up (68.8).

Davidson has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

Davidson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Davidson scored 0.5 more points per game (71.4) than it did in away games (70.9).

The Wildcats ceded 68.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 2.9 fewer points than they allowed away from home (71.3).

Davidson drained 7 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% in home games and 34.1% when playing on the road.

Davidson Upcoming Schedule