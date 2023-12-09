The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 137.5 points.

Charlotte vs. Duke Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Favorite Spread Over/Under Duke -15.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

49ers Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 137.5 points only twice this season.

Charlotte's outings this season have a 130.1-point average over/under, 7.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Charlotte has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Charlotte was defeated in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The 49ers have played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Charlotte has an 11.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Charlotte vs. Duke Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Duke 7 100% 80.9 149.2 67.1 129 146.8 Charlotte 2 28.6% 68.3 149.2 61.9 129 132.1

Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends

The 49ers' 68.3 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 67.1 the Blue Devils give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when it scores more than 67.1 points.

Charlotte vs. Duke Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Duke 2-5-0 2-2 4-3-0 Charlotte 5-2-0 0-0 3-4-0

Charlotte vs. Duke Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Duke Charlotte 16-0 Home Record 11-4 4-6 Away Record 5-8 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.3 68.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.6 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 2-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

