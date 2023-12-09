The Duke Blue Devils (5-1) will meet the Charlotte 49ers (3-2) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on The CW.

Charlotte vs. Duke Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

Duke Players to Watch

Duke Players to Watch

Charlotte vs. Duke Stat Comparison

Duke Rank Duke AVG Charlotte AVG Charlotte Rank 46th 84 Points Scored 63 343rd 63rd 64.2 Points Allowed 58.2 7th 140th 34.5 Rebounds 32.2 225th 237th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 5.8 343rd 130th 8 3pt Made 4.8 339th 31st 17.7 Assists 11.4 273rd 24th 8.7 Turnovers 11 112th

