The No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) will host the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) after winning four home games in a row. It tips at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Charlotte vs. Duke Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina TV: The CW

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (42.6%).

Charlotte is 3-2 when it shoots higher than 42.6% from the field.

The 49ers are the 337th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Blue Devils sit at 190th.

The 49ers put up just 1.2 more points per game (68.3) than the Blue Devils allow their opponents to score (67.1).

Charlotte has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 67.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charlotte put up more points at home (70.3 per game) than away (64.6) last season.

At home, the 49ers conceded 61.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 65.7.

Beyond the arc, Charlotte knocked down more trifectas away (8.9 per game) than at home (8.1) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (39.2%) than at home (38.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule