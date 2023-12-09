Saturday's contest features the No. 22 Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-3) facing off at Cameron Indoor Stadium (on December 9) at 2:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-66 victory for Duke.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charlotte vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: The CW

The CW Where: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charlotte vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 74, Charlotte 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Duke

Computer Predicted Spread: Duke (-8.0)

Duke (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 139.1

Duke is 2-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Charlotte's 5-2-0 ATS record. The Blue Devils have a 4-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the 49ers have a record of 3-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers outscore opponents by 6.4 points per game (posting 68.3 points per game, 305th in college basketball, and allowing 61.9 per outing, 19th in college basketball) and have a +51 scoring differential.

Charlotte ranks 301st in college basketball at 30.3 rebounds per game. That's 1.4 more than the 28.9 its opponents average.

Charlotte hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) at a 32.6% rate (213th in college basketball), compared to the 6.5 its opponents make, shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

Charlotte has committed 9.5 turnovers per game (37th in college basketball) while forcing 10.5 (301st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.