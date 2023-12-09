If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Cabarrus Charter School