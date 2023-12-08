North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Union County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sun Valley High School at Ardrey Kell High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Porter Ridge High School at Hickory Ridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Harrisburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marvin Ridge High School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Monroe, NC
- Conference: Southern Carolina 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Forest Hills High School at Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pageland, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
