High school basketball is happening today in Polk County, North Carolina, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Polk County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Murphy High School at Polk County High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Benton, TN

Benton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Landrum High School at Polk County High School