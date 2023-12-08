North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pope John Paul II High School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Carteret High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairmont High School at Northside High School - Onslow
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Richlands High School at Southwest Onslow High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
