If you live in Onslow County, North Carolina and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Pope John Paul II High School at Liberty Christian Academy

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 8

5:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Richlands, NC

Richlands, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Carteret High School at Swansboro High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Swansboro, NC

Swansboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairmont High School at Northside High School - Onslow

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Richlands High School at Southwest Onslow High School