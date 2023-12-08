How to Watch N.C. A&T vs. High Point on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the High Point Panthers (7-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
N.C. A&T Stats Insights
- The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.
- This season, N.C. A&T has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 41st.
- The Aggies score 6.0 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (74.3).
- When it scores more than 74.3 points, N.C. A&T is 0-2.
N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Aggies conceded 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (81.3).
- At home, N.C. A&T drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).
N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Alabama State
|L 88-73
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Samford
|L 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/2/2023
|Citadel
|L 85-68
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/8/2023
|@ High Point
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/12/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|Texas Southern
|-
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
