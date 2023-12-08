The North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) will try to halt a four-game road losing streak at the High Point Panthers (7-3) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

N.C. A&T Stats Insights

The Aggies have shot at a 37.2% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points less than the 41.9% shooting opponents of the Panthers have averaged.

This season, N.C. A&T has a 0-2 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 41.9% from the field.

The Aggies are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Panthers sit at 41st.

The Aggies score 6.0 fewer points per game (68.3) than the Panthers give up to opponents (74.3).

When it scores more than 74.3 points, N.C. A&T is 0-2.

N.C. A&T Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

N.C. A&T put up more points at home (74.6 per game) than away (68.6) last season.

In 2022-23, the Aggies conceded 15.1 fewer points per game at home (66.2) than on the road (81.3).

At home, N.C. A&T drained 9.2 trifectas per game last season, 2.5 more than it averaged away (6.7). N.C. A&T's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than away (30.7%).

N.C. A&T Upcoming Schedule