Friday's game between the High Point Panthers (7-3) and North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 91-70 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored High Point, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

The game has no set line.

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

N.C. A&T vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 91, N.C. A&T 70

Spread & Total Prediction for N.C. A&T vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-21.3)

High Point (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 161.2

High Point is 8-0-0 against the spread this season compared to N.C. A&T's 3-4-0 ATS record. The Panthers have a 5-3-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Aggies have a record of 6-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

N.C. A&T Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 23.7 points per game, with a -166 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.3 points per game (304th in college basketball), and give up 92 per outing (363rd in college basketball).

N.C. A&T pulls down 25.6 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball) while conceding 41.3 per outing to opponents. It is outrebounded by 15.7 boards per game.

N.C. A&T hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (162nd in college basketball), 1.4 fewer than its opponents.

N.C. A&T has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 9.3 (27th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (306th in college basketball).

