North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Moore County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Moore County, North Carolina. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union Pines High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Moore High School at South Stanly High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Norwood, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Apex High School at Pinecrest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Southern Pines, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.