North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Mitchell County, North Carolina and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Mitchell County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mitchell High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
