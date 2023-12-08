We have high school basketball competition in Martin County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Martin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bear Grass High School at North Duplin High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mount Olive, NC

Mount Olive, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Pitt High School at Riverside High School