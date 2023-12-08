There is high school basketball action in Johnston County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Johnston High School at Cleveland High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Clayton, NC

Clayton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Smithfield- Selma High School at North Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Kenly, NC

Kenly, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Pines High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Princeton High School