The Toronto Raptors (9-12) play the Charlotte Hornets (6-13) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under set at 223.5 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -4.5 223.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has played 15 games this season that finished with a point total higher than 223.5 points.

Charlotte's average game total this season has been 234.7, 11.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Charlotte is 7-12-0 ATS this year.

The Hornets have won in five, or 31.2%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Charlotte has a record of 3-9, a 25% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Hornets vs Raptors Additional Info

Hornets vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 9 42.9% 110.8 223.9 112.5 234.1 221.8 Hornets 15 78.9% 113.1 223.9 121.6 234.1 229.8

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte has gone 3-7 over its past 10 games, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Hornets have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .300 (3-7-0). Away, it is .444 (4-5-0).

The Hornets score just 0.6 more points per game (113.1) than the Raptors give up (112.5).

Charlotte has put together a 6-6 ATS record and a 6-6 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Hornets vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Hornets and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 7-12 6-7 12-7 Raptors 11-10 2-2 10-11

Hornets vs. Raptors Point Insights

Hornets Raptors 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 110.8 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 6-6 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 6-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-0 121.6 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 1-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-3 1-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 6-5

