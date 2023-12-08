The Davidson Wildcats (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the High Point Panthers (4-5) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. This matchup is at 7:00 PM ET.

High Point Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
High Point vs. Davidson Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers score an average of 61.7 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 53.1 the Wildcats allow to opponents.
  • High Point has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 53.1 points.
  • Davidson is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 61.7 points.
  • The Wildcats average 72.6 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 71.2 the Panthers allow.
  • Davidson is 4-0 when scoring more than 71.2 points.
  • When High Point gives up fewer than 72.6 points, it is 4-1.
  • The Wildcats shoot 45.8% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Panthers allow defensively.

High Point Leaders

  • Nakyah Terrell: 10.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)
  • Lauren Bevis: 15.9 PTS, 42.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (18-for-54)
  • Callie Scheier: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 22.2 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Bukky Akinsola: 6.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.8 FG%
  • Amaria McNear: 4.2 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (4-for-10)

High Point Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/25/2023 Arizona State L 77-69 Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
11/30/2023 Johnson C. Smith W 61-50 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/5/2023 @ Colorado State L 93-61 Moby Arena
12/8/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/18/2023 Norfolk State - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/21/2023 Campbell - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

