The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

The Panthers are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Aggies allow to opponents.

High Point is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 53.9% from the field.

The Aggies are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 19th.

The Panthers score 90.5 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 92 the Aggies give up.

High Point is 3-1 when scoring more than 92 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point scored 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.7 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).

The Panthers ceded 73.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83).

High Point sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule