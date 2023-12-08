How to Watch High Point vs. N.C. A&T on TV or Live Stream - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
High Point Stats Insights
- The Panthers are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Aggies allow to opponents.
- High Point is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 53.9% from the field.
- The Aggies are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 19th.
- The Panthers score 90.5 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 92 the Aggies give up.
- High Point is 3-1 when scoring more than 92 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point scored 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.7 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).
- The Panthers ceded 73.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83).
- High Point sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 34.1%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|W 77-59
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 86-79
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 97-71
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/19/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.