The High Point Panthers (7-3) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when hosting the North Carolina A&T Aggies (0-7) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

High Point vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

  • The Panthers are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Aggies allow to opponents.
  • High Point is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 53.9% from the field.
  • The Aggies are the 360th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Panthers sit at 19th.
  • The Panthers score 90.5 points per game, only 1.5 fewer points than the 92 the Aggies give up.
  • High Point is 3-1 when scoring more than 92 points.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • High Point scored 79.9 points per game last year at home, which was 10.7 more points than it averaged on the road (69.2).
  • The Panthers ceded 73.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.5 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (83).
  • High Point sunk 7.5 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.6% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 34.1%).

High Point Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Morgan State W 77-59 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Florida W 86-79 UNF Arena
12/5/2023 Western Carolina W 97-71 Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/8/2023 N.C. A&T - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/16/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
12/19/2023 UNC Greensboro - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

