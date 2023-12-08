North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Harnett County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Harnett County, North Carolina today? We have what you need below.
Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cape Fear Christian Academy at Crossroads Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Henderson, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midway High School at Lakewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Salemburg, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harnett Central High School at Westover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Fayetteville, NC
- Conference: All American 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
