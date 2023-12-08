North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Halifax County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Halifax County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
KIPP Pride High School at Southeast Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Halifax, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northampton County High School at Northwest Halifax High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Littleton, NC
- Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Weldon High School at Warren County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Warrenton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
