North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Guilford County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ravenscroft High School at Greensboro Day School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Burlington School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Christian Academy at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Christian School at Wesleyan Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Randleman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Randleman, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastern Guilford High School at Walkertown High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Walkertown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.