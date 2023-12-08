Guilford County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the docket today, and information on how to watch them is available below.

Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Ravenscroft High School at Greensboro Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

Greensboro, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

The Burlington School at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

High Point Christian Academy at Caldwell Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Christian School at Wesleyan Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

High Point, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southwest Guilford High School at East Forsyth High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

WinstonSalem, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Ben L. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Greensboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwest Guilford High School at Randleman High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Randleman, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Guilford High School at Walkertown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

Walkertown, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Parkland High School at T Wingate Andrews High School