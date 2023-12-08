North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Graham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Graham County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Graham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Robbinsville High School at Highlands High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Highlands, NC
- Conference: Smoky Mountain 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.