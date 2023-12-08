North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Durham County, North Carolina? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Durham Academy at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wake Forest High School at Charles E. Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverside High School at Person High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
