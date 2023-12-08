Friday's contest that pits the Davidson Wildcats (8-1) versus the High Point Panthers (4-5) at John M. Belk Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-54 in favor of Davidson, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 8.

In their last game on Tuesday, the Wildcats earned an 81-53 win against Dayton.

Davidson vs. High Point Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Davidson vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 76, High Point 54

Other A-10 Predictions

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats claimed their best win of the season on November 16, when they claimed a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 26), according to our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Davidson has seven wins over Quadrant 4 teams, the most in Division 1.

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 26) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 163) on November 11

81-53 at home over Dayton (No. 212) on December 5

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 219) on November 29

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 263) on November 21

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG%

11.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 2.2 BLK, 55.4 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

13.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 48.1 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Issy Morgan: 9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16)

9.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 58.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (8-for-16) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +175 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 95th in college basketball and are giving up 53.1 per contest to rank 25th in college basketball.

