If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Cumberland County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Cumberland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Scotland High School at Jack Britt High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Triton High School at Terry Sanford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Overhills High School at E. E. Smith High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: All American 3A/4A

All American 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Harnett Central High School at Westover High School