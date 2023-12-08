North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Carteret County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Carteret County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Carteret County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
East Carteret High School at Swansboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Swansboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Croatan High School at Southside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: East Chocowinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kinston High School at West Carteret High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Morehead City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
