North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camden County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Camden County, North Carolina, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Camden County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gates County High School at Camden County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Camden, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
