Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charles D. Owen High School at Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Mooresboro, NC

Mooresboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Carolina Day School at Statesville Christian School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Statesville, NC

Statesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Mitchell High School at North Buncombe High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Weaverville, NC

Weaverville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Enka High School at North Henderson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 8

7:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Hendersonville, NC

Hendersonville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clyde A. Erwin High at Avery County High School

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 8

8:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Newland, NC

Newland, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Asheville High School at Hendersonville High School