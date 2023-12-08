Brandon Miller and the rest of the Charlotte Hornets will be facing the Toronto Raptors on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 111-100 loss against the Bulls, Miller had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists.

In this article we will break down Miller's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.2 15.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 3.9 Assists 2.5 2.1 2.4 PRA -- 20.5 21.3 PR -- 18.4 18.9 3PM 2.5 1.8 2.1



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Raptors

This season, Miller has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.3% of his team's total makes.

He's made 1.8 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Miller's opponents, the Raptors, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Allowing 112.5 points per game, the Raptors are the 14th-ranked squad in the league defensively.

The Raptors allow 44.1 rebounds per contest, ranking 16th in the NBA.

Conceding 26 assists per game, the Raptors are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Conceding 12.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Raptors are the 14th-ranked squad in the league.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.