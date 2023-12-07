How to Watch the Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.
Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- TV: ACC Network X
Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers' 62.1 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 3-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
- Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Demon Deacons put up 5.3 more points per game (61.4) than the 49ers give up (56.1).
- When Wake Forest scores more than 56.1 points, it is 2-2.
- Charlotte is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.
- The Demon Deacons are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow to opponents (33.9%).
- The 49ers' 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Demon Deacons have conceded.
Wake Forest Leaders
- Elise Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Kaia Harrison: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG%
- Alyssa Andrews: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)
- Alexandria Scruggs: 6.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)
Wake Forest Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Villanova
|L 74-65
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|11/30/2023
|Texas A&M
|L 81-57
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ JMU
|L 55-53
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|12/7/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|Norfolk State
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|12/17/2023
|@ Georgetown
|-
|McDonough Gymnasium
