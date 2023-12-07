The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. This game is at 6:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Wake Forest Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Wake Forest vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison

The 49ers' 62.1 points per game are just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Demon Deacons allow to opponents.

Charlotte is 3-0 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The Demon Deacons put up 5.3 more points per game (61.4) than the 49ers give up (56.1).

When Wake Forest scores more than 56.1 points, it is 2-2.

Charlotte is 5-2 when giving up fewer than 61.4 points.

The Demon Deacons are making 39.3% of their shots from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow to opponents (33.9%).

The 49ers' 39.1 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Demon Deacons have conceded.

Wake Forest Leaders

Elise Williams: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

9.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 28.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Kaia Harrison: 10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

10.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Malaya Cowles: 9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG%

9.4 PTS, 61.5 FG% Alyssa Andrews: 4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

4.3 PTS, 1.9 STL, 29.7 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Alexandria Scruggs: 6.5 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Wake Forest Schedule