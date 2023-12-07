If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Wake County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr at Trinity Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 7

6:45 PM ET on December 7 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Garner Magnet High School at Middle Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Apex, NC

Apex, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian School at Friendship Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin Academy at Oxford Preparatory School