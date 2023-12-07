UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky December 7 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (2-1) will play the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
UNC Greensboro Top Players (2022-23)
- Keyshaun Langley: 14.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Keondre Kennedy: 13.7 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mohammed Abdulsalam: 7.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Mikeal Brown-Jones: 10.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Kobe Langley: 5.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Top Players (2022-23)
- Devontae Blanton: 16.9 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Isaiah Cozart: 9.9 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 11.1 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tayshawn Comer: 8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cooper Robb: 7.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNC Greensboro Rank
|UNC Greensboro AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|166th
|72.1
|Points Scored
|78.6
|30th
|36th
|64.5
|Points Allowed
|73.5
|278th
|74th
|33.5
|Rebounds
|36.6
|7th
|162nd
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|75th
|14.5
|Assists
|14.9
|52nd
|122nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|152nd
