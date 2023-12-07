UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 7
The UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-1) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-3) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup in this article.
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNC Greensboro Moneyline
|Eastern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNC Greensboro (-9.5)
|145.5
|-500
|+375
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNC Greensboro (-8.5)
|145.5
|-385
|+300
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UNC Greensboro vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends
- UNC Greensboro has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, each of the Spartans games has hit the over.
- Eastern Kentucky has not won against the spread this year in four opportunities.
- None of the Colonels games has gone over the point total so far this year.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.