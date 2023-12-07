When the Carolina Hurricanes play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, will Sebastian Aho find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in seven of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Flames yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus five assists.

He has an 11.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have conceded 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aho recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 2 0 15:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 20:07 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 19:25 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 20:04 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 19:07 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:01 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:34 Home L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.