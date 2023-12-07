North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sampson County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Sampson County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hobbton High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Spring Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Seven Springs, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
