Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
With four games on the NHL card Wednesday, you have plenty of chances to make an anytime goal-scorer bet. Continue reading for the odds on players from each matchup.
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +115 to score
Oilers vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- McDavid's stats: 8 goals in 20 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +125 to score
Lightning vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Kucherov's stats: 16 goals in 25 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +130 to score
Oilers vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Draisaitl's stats: 10 goals in 22 games
Brayden Point (Lightning) +135 to score
Lightning vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Point's stats: 12 goals in 26 games
Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +140 to score
Penguins vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 24 games
Jack Eichel (Golden Knights) +140 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Eichel's stats: 11 goals in 26 games
Zach Hyman (Oilers) +170 to score
Oilers vs. Hurricanes
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Hyman's stats: 12 goals in 21 games
Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +170 to score
Penguins vs. Lightning
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Guentzel's stats: 9 goals in 24 games
Jonathan Marchessault (Golden Knights) +170 to score
Golden Knights vs. Blues
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Marchessault's stats: 11 goals in 26 games
Steven Stamkos (Lightning) +175 to score
Lightning vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6
- Stamkos' stats: 10 goals in 24 games
