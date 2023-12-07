North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mecklenburg County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northside Christian Academy at Westminster Catawba Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Rock Hill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Highland School of Technology at Jackson Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Charlotte, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.