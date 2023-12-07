Jesperi Kotkaniemi will be among those in action Thursday when his Carolina Hurricanes play the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome. Fancy a bet on Kotkaniemi in the Hurricanes-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+

0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Kotkaniemi has a goal in eight games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Kotkaniemi has a point in 11 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points four times.

Kotkaniemi has an assist in six of 25 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kotkaniemi has an implied probability of 43.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 27.8% chance of Kotkaniemi having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Flames

On defense, the Flames are giving up 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 2 15 Points 1 8 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

