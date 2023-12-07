The Carolina Hurricanes (14-10-1) visit the Calgary Flames (10-12-3) at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday, December 7 at 9:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Hurricanes are coming off a 6-1 defeat to the Edmonton Oilers, while the Flames fell to the Minnesota Wild 5-2 in their last game.

Hurricanes vs. Flames Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-120) Flames (+100) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won 14 of their 22 games when favored on the moneyline this season (63.6%).

Carolina has gone 14-8 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (63.6% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 54.5%.

In 13 games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs Flames Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Flames Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Flames Total (Rank) 82 (8th) Goals 73 (21st) 83 (22nd) Goals Allowed 84 (23rd) 18 (11th) Power Play Goals 10 (27th) 18 (18th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 13 (8th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its last 10 contests Carolina has gone 5-4-1 overall, with a 4-6-0 record against the spread.

Four of Carolina's past 10 games hit the over.

The Hurricanes' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes' goals per game average is equal to their season-long average.

The Hurricanes offense's 82 total goals (3.3 per game) are ranked eighth in the league this year.

The Hurricanes rank 22nd in total goals against, conceding 3.3 goals per game (83 total) in NHL action.

Their goal differential (-1) ranks them 15th in the league.

