North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Granville County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Granville County, North Carolina today, we've got the information.
Granville County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Academy at Oxford Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Oxford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 7
- Location: Stem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
