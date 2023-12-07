Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Gaston County, North Carolina. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Gaston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Davidson Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 7

6:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Davidson, NC

Davidson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland School of Technology at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 7

7:00 PM ET on December 7 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hickory High School at Hunter Huss High School