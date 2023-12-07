Duke vs. Clemson December 7 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Thursday's ACC schedule includes the Clemson Tigers (4-1) versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-2), at 7:00 PM ET.
Duke vs. Clemson Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Duke Players to Watch
- Amari Robinson: 15.2 PTS, 6.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dayshanette Harris: 10.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ruby Whitehorn: 10.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK
- MaKayla Elmore: 4 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddi Cluse: 9.6 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
Clemson Players to Watch
