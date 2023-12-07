Thursday's game between the Duke Blue Devils (5-3) and Clemson Tigers (5-4) going head to head at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 76-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Duke, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 7.

The Blue Devils lost their most recent matchup 77-61 against South Carolina on Sunday.

Duke vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke vs. Clemson Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 76, Clemson 66

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils beat the Richmond Spiders, the No. 54 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 83-53 on November 6, it was their best victory of the year thus far.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Blue Devils are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins, but also tied for the 32nd-most losses.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 54) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 55) on November 14

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 56) on November 30

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

10.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.8 STL, 51.7 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Taina Mair: 10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

10.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 41.5 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Reigan Richardson: 13.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25)

13.4 PTS, 38 FG%, 44 3PT% (11-for-25) Ashlon Jackson: 12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.8 FG%, 40.5 3PT% (17-for-42) Jadyn Donovan: 7.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK, 47.3 FG%

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils put up 75.5 points per game (70th in college basketball) while allowing 61.9 per contest (136th in college basketball). They have a +109 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.6 points per game.

