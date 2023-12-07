Thursday's game features the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) and the Charlotte 49ers (5-4) matching up at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 victory for Wake Forest according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 7.

The 49ers head into this contest following a 57-49 loss to VCU on Saturday.

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Score Prediction

Prediction: Wake Forest 62, Charlotte 61

Other AAC Predictions

Charlotte Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the 49ers beat the George Washington Revolutionaries on November 25 by a score of 50-38.

Against Quadrant 1 teams, the 49ers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 32nd-most defeats.

Charlotte has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).

Charlotte 2023-24 Best Wins

50-38 over George Washington (No. 184) on November 25

65-58 at home over Mercer (No. 268) on November 29

67-51 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 293) on November 14

84-35 at home over Tennessee State (No. 334) on November 10

93-43 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 17

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 45 FG%

10.7 PTS, 45 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers have a +54 scoring differential, topping opponents by six points per game. They're putting up 62.1 points per game, 249th in college basketball, and are giving up 56.1 per contest to rank 62nd in college basketball.

