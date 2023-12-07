The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) aim to halt a three-game road losing streak at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-6) on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Charlotte Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network X

Charlotte vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

The 49ers put up an average of 62.1 points per game, just 3.0 fewer points than the 65.1 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

Charlotte has put together a 3-0 record in games it scores more than 65.1 points.

Wake Forest is 0-3 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The Demon Deacons record 61.4 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 56.1 the 49ers give up.

Wake Forest has a 2-2 record when scoring more than 56.1 points.

Charlotte is 5-2 when allowing fewer than 61.4 points.

The Demon Deacons shoot 39.3% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 49ers allow defensively.

The 49ers shoot 39.1% from the field, just 1.9 lower than the Demon Deacons concede.

Charlotte Leaders

Dazia Lawrence: 17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30)

17.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 46.7 FG%, 30 3PT% (9-for-30) Tracey Hueston: 10.7 PTS, 45 FG%

10.7 PTS, 45 FG% Jacee Busick: 4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

4.9 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Imani Smith: 3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

3.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Olivia Porter: 4.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.7 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

Charlotte Schedule