The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Burns' props? Here is some information to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:28 per game on the ice, is +6.

Burns has a goal in five games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Burns has a point in nine games this season (out of 25), including multiple points three times.

Burns has an assist in six of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Burns goes over his points prop total is 45.5%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.1%.

Burns Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have given up 84 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 2 12 Points 1 5 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

