On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Andrei Svechnikov going to find the back of the net in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

  • In one of 16 games this season, Svechnikov scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Flames.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Svechnikov's shooting percentage is 2.4%, and he averages 2.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flames are conceding 84 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 23rd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.1 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Svechnikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:06 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:23 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 12:58 Home W 6-2
11/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:10 Home L 5-4 OT
11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 2 1 1 15:32 Home W 3-2
11/24/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:54 Home L 8-2
11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 18:08 Home W 6-3
11/18/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 15:21 Home W 4-2
11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:07 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 4-0

Hurricanes vs. Flames game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

