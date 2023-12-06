We have high school basketball competition in Wayne County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Midway High School at Spring Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Seven Springs, NC

Seven Springs, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ayden-Grifton High School at Eastern Wayne High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 6

7:30 PM ET on December 6 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rosewood High School at Southside High School