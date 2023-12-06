Wake Forest vs. Rutgers: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) are only 2-point underdogs against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 140.
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wake Forest
|-2
|140
Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats
- Wake Forest and its opponents have scored more than 140 points in five of seven games this season.
- Wake Forest's outings this year have an average point total of 151.6, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Demon Deacons are 3-4-0 ATS this season.
- Rutgers (4-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 14.2% more often than Wake Forest (3-4-0) this season.
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 140
|% of Games Over 140
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wake Forest
|5
|71.4%
|78.9
|147.6
|72.7
|131.1
|147.6
|Rutgers
|1
|14.3%
|68.7
|147.6
|58.4
|131.1
|135.6
Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends
- The Demon Deacons record 78.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.
- Wake Forest is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 58.4 points.
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wake Forest
|3-4-0
|2-1
|3-3-1
|Rutgers
|4-3-0
|0-0
|1-6-0
Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Wake Forest
|Rutgers
|13-3
|Home Record
|14-6
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-7
|9-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|13-7-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|79.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.3
|74.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.3
|9-6-1
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-11-1
|9-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|3-8-0
