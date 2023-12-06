The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) are only 2-point underdogs against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The game begins at 6:00 PM ET on ACC Network. The matchup has a point total of 140.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wake Forest -2 140

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wake Forest Betting Records & Stats

Wake Forest and its opponents have scored more than 140 points in five of seven games this season.

Wake Forest's outings this year have an average point total of 151.6, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Demon Deacons are 3-4-0 ATS this season.

Rutgers (4-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 14.2% more often than Wake Forest (3-4-0) this season.

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140 % of Games Over 140 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wake Forest 5 71.4% 78.9 147.6 72.7 131.1 147.6 Rutgers 1 14.3% 68.7 147.6 58.4 131.1 135.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wake Forest Insights & Trends

The Demon Deacons record 78.9 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 58.4 the Scarlet Knights allow.

Wake Forest is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wake Forest 3-4-0 2-1 3-3-1 Rutgers 4-3-0 0-0 1-6-0

Wake Forest vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Wake Forest Rutgers 13-3 Home Record 14-6 4-8 Away Record 4-7 9-7-0 Home ATS Record 13-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 79.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 74.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.3 9-6-1 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-11-1 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.