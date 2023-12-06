Wednesday's contest between the No. 24 North Carolina Tar Heels (5-3) and the UNC Greensboro Spartans (6-2) at Carmichael Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-51 and heavily favors North Carolina to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Spartans' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 65-59 win over Coastal Carolina.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Carmichael Arena in Chapel Hill, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: North Carolina 69, UNC Greensboro 51

Other SoCon Predictions

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans took down the No. 226-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 65-59, on November 29, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

The Tar Heels have tied for the 80th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

UNC Greensboro has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 226) on November 29

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 338) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 11

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 348) on November 26

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG%

11.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 47.5 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28)

11.8 PTS, 3.1 STL, 44.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (10-for-28) Khalis Cain: 7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG%

7.9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 59.5 FG% Isys Grady: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 41.9 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (5-for-13) Nasia Powell: 6.1 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans' +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.1 points per game (176th in college basketball) while giving up 51.3 per outing (ninth in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.